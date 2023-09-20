HamberMenu
Sai Pallavi joins cast of Chandoo Mondeti's film with Naga Chaitanya

Sai Pallavi will reunite with her 2021 Telugu film ‘Love Story’co actor Naga Chaitanya in Chandoo Mondeti’s film

September 20, 2023 03:14 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST

PTI
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Sai Pallavi is set to reunite with Naga Chaitanya after the 2021 Telugu film Love Story for another project, the makers said Wednesday. Chandoo Mondeti, known for films such as Telugu titles Premam and the Karthikeya franchise, will direct the upcoming film.

Production house Geetha Arts, established by Allu Aravind, made the announcement on its official X page. Pallavi was last seen in the 2022 Tamil movie Gargi.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya was seen in Venkat Prabhu’s Custody, an action thriller. The actor had essayed the role of a cop in the film. He also featured in Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake Laal Singh Chaddha.

