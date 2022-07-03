Poster of ‘Gargi’ | Photo Credit: Sai Pallavi/Twitter

July 03, 2022

The multilingual courtroom drama is written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran

Actor Sai Pallavi’s upcoming courtroom drama Gargi will hit screens on July 15 in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran, the film also stars Kaali Venkat, Saravanan in prominent roles.

The news about the release date was announced by Sai Pallavi on Twitter.

Gargi has cinematography by Sraiyanti and Premkrishna Akkattu, editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali., and music composed by Govind Vasantha.

The film is produced by Ravichandran Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thomas George and Gautham Ramachandran. Notably, actor couple Suriya and Jyotika recently boarded the film as presenters via their production banner 2D Entertainment.

Sai Pallavi was last seen in this year’s Telugu film Virata Parvam alongside Rana Daggubati. She will soon be seen in Sivakarthikeyan’s next, which is set to be helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International.