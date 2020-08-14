Sai Dharam Tej’s next is a mystical thriller

HYDERABAD

Debutant Karthik Dandu will direct the Telugu film which will have screenplay by Sukumar

Actor Sai Dharam Tej took to Twitter on Friday morning to announce his new Telugu film, which he stated will be a ‘mystical thriller’.

The poster of the untitled film shows an eye in the background of Shat chakram. The poster also has a line in Sanskrit ‘Siddharthi naama samvathsare, brihasmritihi simharasou sthitha namaye, anthima pushkare’.

The new film will have screenplay by director Sukumar while Karthik Varma Dandu, who has worked in his writing department in the past, will helm the film that’s being co-produced by Sukumar and BVSN Prasad.

Details of the rest of the cast and crew will be revealed soon.

Sai Dharam Tej is now working on a film directed by Deva Katta, after which he will begin working on this new project.