ADVERTISEMENT

‘Saharasri’ poster: Subrata Roy biopic to be helmed by ‘The Kerala Story’ director

June 10, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST

The biopic, titled ‘Saharasri’ and directed by Sudipto Sen, will focus on Subrata Roy’s journey as an “unknown entity” rising up to be India’s “most influential and dynamic individual”

The Hindu Bureau

The first poster of ‘Saharasri’

The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen will next helm a biopic on Sahara group founder Subrata Roy. The first poster of the film was released on Saturday.

ALSO READ
‘The Kerala Story’ movie review: Adah Sharma’s performance marred by half-truths and an emotionally exploitative gaze

The film, titled Saharasri, will focus on Subrata Roy’s journey as an “unknown entity” rising up to be India’s “most influential and dynamic individual”, read a note from the makers.

Written by Rishi Virmani, Saharasri will go on floors early next year. It will be shot in locations in Maharastra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Kolkata and London. AR Rahman is composing the film’s music with lyrics by Gulzar.

Also Read | ‘Bad Boy Billionaires: India’ review: A restrained tale of unbridled debauchery

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the makers, certain ‘top superstars’ are being considered for the role of Subrata Roy and a name will be announced soon.

ALSO READ
Reel change: Hindutva’s widening film catalogue

Subrata Roy founded the conglomerate Sahara India Pariwar in 1978. He was investigated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for illegally raising over Rs. 24,000 crore from investors, leading to a famous dispute and case. In 2014, Roy was arrested for failing to appear before the Supreme Court in an contempt case over the non-refund of dues. He spent time in Tihar Jail before being released on parole.

The Subrata Roy story was previously explored in the Netflix docu-series Bad Boy Billionaires: India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US