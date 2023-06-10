HamberMenu
‘Saharasri’ poster: Subrata Roy biopic to be helmed by ‘The Kerala Story’ director

The biopic, titled ‘Saharasri’ and directed by Sudipto Sen, will focus on Subrata Roy’s journey as an “unknown entity” rising up to be India’s “most influential and dynamic individual”

June 10, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The first poster of ‘Saharasri’

The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen will next helm a biopic on Sahara group founder Subrata Roy. The first poster of the film was released on Saturday.

The film, titled Saharasri, will focus on Subrata Roy’s journey as an “unknown entity” rising up to be India’s “most influential and dynamic individual”, read a note from the makers.

Written by Rishi Virmani, Saharasri will go on floors early next year. It will be shot in locations in Maharastra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Kolkata and London. AR Rahman is composing the film’s music with lyrics by Gulzar.

According to the makers, certain ‘top superstars’ are being considered for the role of Subrata Roy and a name will be announced soon.

Subrata Roy founded the conglomerate Sahara India Pariwar in 1978. He was investigated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for illegally raising over Rs. 24,000 crore from investors, leading to a famous dispute and case. In 2014, Roy was arrested for failing to appear before the Supreme Court in an contempt case over the non-refund of dues. He spent time in Tihar Jail before being released on parole.

The Subrata Roy story was previously explored in the Netflix docu-series Bad Boy Billionaires: India.

