'Sagara Sangamam' portrays devotion in its purest essence: 'Gantumoote' director Roopa Rao

From being blown away by a K Viswanath classic to being moved by a quiet, lesbian love story, filmmaker Roopa Rao’s Watchlist for this week is what we need

Before Sunrise

I watched it when I was at a crossroads in life. The bug to quit my IT job and enter the world of cinema had started eating me from within. By then, I had only watched a handful of international movies. And boy, did I like the film! Richard Linklater reaffirmed my faith in telling stories that have the power to connect with people and transform them.

Ranganayaki

For a young adult (that’s how old I was when I watched the film), this movie was mind-blowing. It opened up dimensions that were lying dormant. It made me see shades of the human psyche and how complicated it can be.

Sagara Sangamam

I must have been eight or nine when I watched this film on TV. But I remember being hung up on it for months. Most K Vishwanath movies do that to me. There is the pureness of emotions, freshness of locations and frames, and realness of characters in his films, yet the drama plays out as a part of the narrative. Nobody is a villain in his films.

Sagara Sangamam portrays devotion in its purest essence. The lead actors (Kamal Haasan, Jayapradha, and Sarath Babu) and the ones who support them are just incredible. Ilaiyaraja’s music, Kamal Haasan and Jayapradha’s dance are beyond magic.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

This is a recent entry into the list of my favourite films. European cinema is so far ahead. This film is a pure depiction of ‘desire’. Every frame is like a painting. It is a movie about one emotion encapsulated with layers of other subtle forces that stop this core emotion from exploding. There is so much holding back than giving away, which makes the cinema viewing experience so rich. As a filmmaker, this movie is very inspiring.

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us what you are watching live at metro@thehindu.co.in.