SAG nominations: ‘Power of the Dog’, ‘House of Gucci’ lead film awards

14 January 2022 15:57 IST

Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ creates history by becoming the first Korean series to receive a nod in the top television category

Jane Campion’s Western film “The Power of the Dog” and Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” led the film nominations for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The nominations, which were announced on Wednesday, saw Netflix’s “Squid Game” create history by becoming the first Korean series to receive a nod in the top television category.

After the dwindling Golden Globes ceremony, the spotlight is on SAG Awards to predict the way the wind might flow leading up to the Oscars.

“The Power of the Dog” and “House of Gucci” got three nominations each but Campion’s film received a setback as it failed to bag a spot in the top award category of best ensemble cast.

The category will see a close contest between “House of Gucci”, Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast”, Apple’s “CODA”,Adam McKay-directed “Don’t Look Up” and Will Smith-starrer“King Richard”.

Smith received a nomination in the best actor category where he is pitted against Benedict Cumberbatch (”The Power of the Dog”), Andrew Garfield (”Tick Tick... Boom!”), Javier Bardem (“Being The Ricardos”) and Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy Of Macbeth”).

Olivia Colman leads the best actress category for her turn as a troubled mother in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter”. She faces a tough fight from Lady Gaga of “House Of Gucci”, Nicole Kidman (”Being The Ricardos”), Jessica Chastain (”The Eyes Of Tammy Faye”) and Jennifer Hudson (”Respect”).

Surprisingly, Kirsten Dunst, who received overwhelming praise for her performance in “The Power of the Dog” is nominated in the best supporting actress category.

She will go up against Ariana Debose (”West Side Story”), Caitríona Balfe (”Belfast”), Cate Blanchett (”Nightmare Alley”) and Ruth Negga (”Passing”).

Dunst’s co-star Kodi Smit-Mcphee is the frontrunner in the best supporting actor segment that also includes Ben Affleck (”The Tender Bar”), Bradley Cooper (“Licorice Pizza”), Troy Kotsur (“Coda”) and Jared Leto (“House Of Gucci”).

Netflix’s smash hit Korean series “Squid Game” became the first non-English series to earn a nomination for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama.

HBO’s multiple Emmy-winning show “Succession” is also nominated in the drama category with “The Morning Show”, “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Yellowstone” filling up the remaining three spots.

“Squid Game” also landed three more drama nominations with Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon finding spots in best male and female actors categories, respectively. The show is also nominated in the best stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series segment.

In best male actor (drama) category, “Succession” stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin also feature along with “The Morning Show” actor Billy Cudrup.

“The Morning Show” leads Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston received nominations in the best female actor (drama) category with Sarah Snook of “Succession” and Elisabeth Moss of “The Handmaid’s Tale”.

Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method”, Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” andApple’s “Ted Lasso” will face off for the best ensemble in a comedy series prize.

“Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis is the top contender for the best male actor in a comedy series trophy and he will go up against his co-star Brett Goldstein, Michael Douglas of “The Kominsky Method” as well as comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short for “Only Murders In The Building”.

Hannah Waddingham, who won an Emmy for “Ted Lasso”, leads the best female actor race. She is joined by co-star Juno Temple, Elle Fanning (“The Great”), Sandra Oh (“The Chair”) and Jean Smart (“Hacks”).

The 2022 ceremony of Screen Actors Guild Awards will be held on February 28.