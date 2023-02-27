SAG Awards 2023: Michelle Yeoh becomes first Asian woman to win a leading film acting award

February 27, 2023 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST

Michelle Yeoh made history at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 26 by becoming the first Asian woman to win a leading film acting award. The Everything Everywhere All At Once star in her speech said, “I think if I speak my heart will explode,” while accepting her award.

“SAG- AFTRA, to get this from you who understand what it is to get here… everyone of you know the journey, the roller coaster ride, the ups and downs. But most importantly we never give up. I thank you… This is not just for me, this is for every little girl who looks like me,” she said. “Thank you for giving me seat at the table and tonight you’ve shown us that it is possible,” she added. “I’m grateful and my mom will be eternally grateful to all of you.”

Yeoh is the second Asian woman to be nominated for the category after Ziyi Zhang for Memoirs of a Geisha. Her co-star Ke Huy Quan made history alongside her becoming the first Asian male to win an individual film acting award.

Yeoh who plays the role of a laundromat owner, Evelyn, is among her film’s leading 11 Oscar nominations. She’s only the second Asian nominated for the best actress Oscar since Merle Oberon for The Dark Angel in 1935.

The SAG Awards are considered one of the most reliable Oscar bellwethers. Actors make up the biggest percentage of the film academy, so their choices have the largest sway.

