SAG Awards 2023: Full list of winners

February 27, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST

Everything Everywhere All At Once won in four major categories breaking the record for the most wins for a single film

The Hindu Bureau

Cast members of ‘The White Lotus’ accept the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series award during the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Everything Everywhere All At Once, the multiverse fantasy film picked up awards in four major categories including the night’s biggest award for ensemble in a motion picture. Abbott Elementary and The White Lotus reigned supreme in the television categories.

Here’s the full list of winners and nominees of the 2023 SAG Awards:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • The Fabelmans
  • Women Talking

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

  • Brendan Fraser,  The Whale
  • Austin Butler, Elvis
  • Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Bill Nighy, Living
  • Adam Sandler, The Hustle

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

  • Michelle Yeoh,  Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Cate Blanchett, TÁR
  • Viola Davis, The Woman King
  • Ana de Armas, Blonde
  • Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

  • The White Lotus
  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • Ozark
  • Severence

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

  • Jason Bateman,  Ozark
  • Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
  • Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott, Severance

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

  • Jennifer Coolidge,  The White Lotus
  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
  • Julia Garner, Ozark
  • Laura Linney, Ozark
  • Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Ke Huy Quan,  Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
  • Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Jamie-Lee Curtis,  Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau, The Whale
  • Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Jeremy Allen White,  The Bear 
  • Anthony Carrigan, Barry
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Jean Smart, Hacks
  • Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

  • Sam Elliot, 1883
  • Steve Carell, The Patient
  • Taron Edgerton, Blackbird
  • Paul Walter Houser, Blackbird
  • Evan Peters, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

  • Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
  • Emily Blunt, The English
  • Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
  • Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • The Woman King

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

  • Stranger Things
  • Andor
  • The Boys
  • House of the Dragon
  • Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

