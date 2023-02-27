SAG Awards 2023: Full list of winners

Everything Everywhere All At Once, the multiverse fantasy film picked up awards in four major categories including the night’s biggest award for ensemble in a motion picture. Abbott Elementary and The White Lotus reigned supreme in the television categories.
Here’s the full list of winners and nominees of the 2023 SAG Awards:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- The Fabelmans
- Women Talking
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Adam Sandler, The Hustle
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Cate Blanchett, TÁR
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- The White Lotus
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- Ozark
- Severence
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Jamie-Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau, The Whale
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Sam Elliot, 1883
- Steve Carell, The Patient
- Taron Edgerton, Blackbird
- Paul Walter Houser, Blackbird
- Evan Peters, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
- Emily Blunt, The English
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- The Woman King
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
- Stranger Things
- Andor
- The Boys
- House of the Dragon
- Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
