SAG-AFTRA set for a second strike against video game companies

SAG-AFTRA said that talks on new video game contracts have reached a stalemate

September 02, 2023 02:19 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
SAG-AFTRA members during the Hollywood strikes in California, US.

SAG-AFTRA members during the Hollywood strikes in California, US. | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

SAG-AFTRA is set to seek authorisation for a second strike against big video game companies. Talks on new video game contract have reached a stalemate, said the union, adding that strike authorization vote is needed as leverage to win wage increases and protection from artificial intelligence.

Productions around the globe were shut down when SAG-AFTRA declared a strike against major TV and film companies on July 13. There has been no resumption of talks between Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. SAG-AFTRA was on a strike against video games companies for 11 months from October, 2016.

ALSO READ
‘Breaking Bad’ stars reunite to call for studios to resume negotiations with actors

The union has a separate contract with the major video game makers, including Activision and Electronic Arts. The contract was originally due to expire last November 7, but was extended for a year to allow for further discussions. The talks are due to resume on September 26, reported Variety.

SAG-AFTRA is demanding a 11 per cent retroactive increase in rates for video game performers, followed by increases of 4 per cent and 4 per cent - identical to its asks from the film and TV studios, said the Variety report. The union is also asking protection from AI as it “poses threat to voice and performance capture artist” in the video game field.

