ADVERTISEMENT

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev to star alongside Jennifer Lopez in ‘This Is Me Now: A Love Story’

January 18, 2024 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST

The film also stars Ben Affleck, Trevor Noah, Sofia Vergara, Keke Palmer, Post Malone and Neil deGrasse Tyson

The Hindu Bureau

Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev and Jennifer Lopez | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The trailer of the upcoming release of Jennifer Lopez’s, This Is Me Now: A Love Story, featured a surprise. The film, which is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 16, will also star Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. 

ALSO READ
Create magic for society’s wellbeing, says Sadhguru

The Isha Foundation’s founder was named alongside the rest of the cast in the upcoming film’s trailer. Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to share the trailer and called the film “the most personal thing I’ve ever done.”

ALSO READ
Jennifer Lopez’s ninth album ‘This Is Me ... Now’ and companion movie to release in February 2024

According to the makers, “Alongside director Dave Meyers, Jennifer has created a narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing. Dropping in tandem with her first studio album in a decade, this genre-bending Amazon original showcases her journey to love through her own eyes. With fantastical costumes, breathtaking choreography, and star-studded cameos, this panorama is an introspective retrospective of Jennifer’s resilient heart.”

The film also stars Ben Affleck, Trevor Noah, Sofia Vergara, Keke Palmer, Post Malone, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Kim Petras and Derek Hough.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the trailer of This Is Me Now: A Love Story here:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US