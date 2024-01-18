GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev to star alongside Jennifer Lopez in ‘This Is Me Now: A Love Story’

The film also stars Ben Affleck, Trevor Noah, Sofia Vergara, Keke Palmer, Post Malone and Neil deGrasse Tyson

January 18, 2024 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev and Jennifer Lopez

Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev and Jennifer Lopez | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The trailer of the upcoming release of Jennifer Lopez’s, This Is Me Now: A Love Story, featured a surprise. The film, which is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 16, will also star Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. 

ALSO READ
Create magic for society’s wellbeing, says Sadhguru

The Isha Foundation’s founder was named alongside the rest of the cast in the upcoming film’s trailer. Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to share the trailer and called the film “the most personal thing I’ve ever done.”

ALSO READ
Jennifer Lopez’s ninth album ‘This Is Me ... Now’ and companion movie to release in February 2024

According to the makers, “Alongside director Dave Meyers, Jennifer has created a narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing. Dropping in tandem with her first studio album in a decade, this genre-bending Amazon original showcases her journey to love through her own eyes. With fantastical costumes, breathtaking choreography, and star-studded cameos, this panorama is an introspective retrospective of Jennifer’s resilient heart.”

The film also stars Ben Affleck, Trevor Noah, Sofia Vergara, Keke Palmer, Post Malone, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Kim Petras and Derek Hough.

Watch the trailer of This Is Me Now: A Love Story here:

