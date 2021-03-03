‘Saddu Vicharane Nadiyuttide’ creates the right noise

Actor/ director Bhaskar Neenasam’s thriller film is creating ripples for its cast and unusual story

Bhaskar Ninasam’s latest film Saddu Vicharane Nadiyuttide has been extensively shot in Sakleshpur and Bengaluru. The film has been creating ripples, thanks to its star cast of Pavana Gowda, Rakesh Maiya and Achyuth Kumar.

The story is unusual too, according to Bhaskar. “It begins in a police station and the characters are developed in tandem with the interrogation. The film toggles between being a thriller and a family entertainer,” he says. The 32-year-old Bhaskar made his directorial début with the comedy serial, Sriman Srimathi, a Kannada remake of the Hindi series Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai.

“During lockdown a few friends and I were sharing ideas for a film story. Soon we were working on the story and the screenplay. Everything moved smoothly and now the film is almost complete,” he remarks.

Ashwini KN has written the story of Saddu Vicharane Nadiyuttide, which is produced by Madhunandan and who has also acted in the film. Music is by Sachin Basrur, editing is by Shashidhar P; Bhaskar hopes to release the film in theatres soon. “From the producer’s point of view releasing on OTT platform maybe a good option, but from a director’s point of view a theatrical release is better; cinema has to be seen on the large screen,” he adds.

Though Bhaskar prefers direction to acting (he has acted in films such as Loudspeaker and Krishna Garments), he says, “I am open to any kind of a role. As long as it has a punch in it, I am game to become anything on the screen.”