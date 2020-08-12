‘Sadak 2’ trailer: Sanjay Dutt turns mentor for Alia Bhatt

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film is a sequel to the original ‘Sadak’ that came out in 1991

The first trailer for the film Sadak 2, that stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, 2 is out.

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film is a sequel to the original Sadak that came out in 1991 and had Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles.

Mahesh Bhatt returns to the director’s chair after 21 years, and took to Instagram to post a message about the film: “Today as we begin the last leg of our journey.I feel unshackled! I carry no burden, no weight. No reputation to hold on to. No mission to accomplish. Nothing to prove to anyone. If the film works it belongs to all of you. If it does not, it’s mine.That’s the duty and also the privilege of the Director . You all gave me so much love and support for which I am very grateful. I love this film because each one of you made this possible. Ahh now I feel like a free bird. My wilderness is calling me. Saying ‘Mahesh chalein?’”

The film seems to be an adventure-thriller revolving around Sanjay Dutt’s character helping a young woman who is out to expose a fake godman.

The trailer for Sadak 2 has released amid reports of Sanjay Dutt taking a break from work for medical reasons, and requesting media and fans to not speculate about his condition.

Sadak 2 is set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on August 28.