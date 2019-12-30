‘Sacred Games’ and ‘Kabir Singh’ are most popular Netflix India 2019 releases

Netflix India has released data of its most-watched films and series in 2019.

The streaming platform has become a coveted destination for binge-watching, and the emergence of Indian original shows as well as Bollywood and other regional language films getting a quick release on Netflix (sometimes while they are running in theatres as well) has ensured its popularity. The platform also explained that these lists are ranked by the number of accounts watching at least two minutes of a series, movie or special during its first 28 days on Netflix in 2019.

The most popular releases of 2019 for India! Is your favourite among them? pic.twitter.com/1S91KAym0V — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 30, 2019

The second season of Sacred Games and Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh emerged as the clear winners in the categories, that is dominated by Indian web-series and Bollywood movies. English-language shows Sex Education, the third season of Stranger Things and The Witcher are some of the non-Indian shows on the list, while Ryan Reynolds’ 6 Underground is the sole Hollywood film in the most-watched list.

Netflix India also released a video starring Rohan Joshi and Prashasti Singh talking about the series and films that viewers loved.

Top 10 overall most popular releases of 2019:

Sacred Games S2 (series) Kabir Singh (film) Article 15 (film) Bard of Blood (series) Drive (film) Badla (film) House Arrest (film) 6 Underground (film) Delhi Crime (series) Chopsticks (film)

Top 10 most popular movie releases of 2019:

Kabir Singh Article 15 Drive Badla House Arrest 6 Underground Chopsticks Baazaar Luka Chuppi Romeo Akbar Walter

Top 10 most popular series releases of 2019: