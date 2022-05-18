Sachin Basrur: ‘Music sets the mood for a film’

Sachin Basrur

May 18, 2022 13:35 IST

The ‘KGF’ singer and music programmer branches out as an independent composer

Sachin Basrur not only shares his surname with composer Ravi Basrur ( KGF fame) but also his passion for music. The young musician/singer created waves with his rendition of the songs, ‘Salaam Rocky Bhai’ and ‘Toofan’, for KGF Chapter 1 and 2.

He makes his debut as a composer with the Kannada film Saddu Vicharane Nadeyuttide, directed by Bhaskar N Ninasam. The film features Paavana Gowda, Rakesh Maiya and Madhunandan. The song, ‘Ninnanne Ninnnanne’, composed by Sachin has found favour with Kannada film patrons.

Poster of the film Saddu Vicharane Nadeyuttide.

Sachin says he had a rough tune long before the movie was offered to him. “When the lyrics came into my hand, I realised that it was written just for this particular tune that I had created. And that is how ‘Ninnanne Ninnanne’... came to be. ”

Advertisement

Advertisement

KGF, Sachin says was a huge platform for him. “It was a lifetime experience, not just for me, but for the entire team. All one needs to be a music programmer is to have the basic sense of tune and rhythm, says Sachin. “Once that base is strong, then one can learn at every step of life. Music is one field, where one can be a lifelong student as every day is a learning experience.”

Sachin has worked with his uncle Ravi Basrur with whom he has worked in 12 films including Anjaniputhra and Uggram. “He is an institution in himself.”

Beside Saddu Vicharane..., Sachin says that he is also working on a crime thriller. “You can experiment in this genre. We can break stereotypes and the background score sets the mood for the entire film.”