Sacha Baron Cohen refutes Rebel Wilson’s accusations of misconduct on ‘The Brothers Grimsby’ set

March 26, 2024 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST

Wilson had previously accused the ‘Borat’ actor of misbehaving and demanding her to go naked for a scene in the film

Sacha Baron Cohen has firmly denied the accusations leveled against him by Rebel Wilson regarding his conduct on the set of the 2016 action-comedy, The Brothers Grimsby. Wilson had previously taken to social media to claim that Baron Cohen was attempting to thwart the publication of her memoir, alleging it includes a chapter detailing his inappropriate behavior during filming. ALSO READ Rebel Wilson claims Sacha Baron Cohen threatened her over her memoir

In response to Wilson’s claims, Baron Cohen’s spokesperson issued a statement to Variety, asserting that the allegations are “demonstrably false” and are contradicted by “extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts.”

Wilson had previously hinted at her experience with an unnamed “a**hole” in the industry, later identifying Baron Cohen as the subject of her accusations. Despite purported threats and attempts to silence her, Wilson remains resolute in her determination to share her truth through her forthcoming book.

This controversy has resurfaced older allegations made by Wilson, where she claimed that Baron Cohen pressured her to appear nude in the film, going so far as to request she perform a suggestive act that was not in the script.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT