ADVERTISEMENT

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announce divorce

April 06, 2024 01:15 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST

The English ‘Borat’ star and the Australian ‘Wedding Crashers’ actor who married in 2010 announced their split

AP

Sacha Baron Cohen, and Isla Fisher. | Photo Credit: AP

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher say they filed for divorce last year after more than 20 years together. The English Borat star and the Australian Wedding Crashers actor who married in 2010 announced their split Friday in joint Instagram posts that showed them together in tennis outfits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sacha Baron Cohen refutes Rebel Wilson’s accusations of misconduct on ‘The Brothers Grimsby’ set

ALSO READ:Sacha Baron Cohen says he won’t return as Borat in future movies

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” the posts said. “In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage.”

“We have always prioritised our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change,” the posts said. Fisher, 52, and Cohen, 48, met at a party in Sydney in 2001, and became engaged in 2004. They have a 16-year-old daughter, a 13-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US