GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announce divorce

The English ‘Borat’ star and the Australian ‘Wedding Crashers’ actor who married in 2010 announced their split

April 06, 2024 01:15 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST

AP
Sacha Baron Cohen, and Isla Fisher.

Sacha Baron Cohen, and Isla Fisher. | Photo Credit: AP

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher say they filed for divorce last year after more than 20 years together. The English Borat star and the Australian Wedding Crashers actor who married in 2010 announced their split Friday in joint Instagram posts that showed them together in tennis outfits.

Sacha Baron Cohen refutes Rebel Wilson’s accusations of misconduct on ‘The Brothers Grimsby’ set

ALSO READ:Sacha Baron Cohen says he won’t return as Borat in future movies

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” the posts said. “In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage.”

“We have always prioritised our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change,” the posts said. Fisher, 52, and Cohen, 48, met at a party in Sydney in 2001, and became engaged in 2004. They have a 16-year-old daughter, a 13-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.