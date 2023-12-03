ADVERTISEMENT

‘Saba Nayagan’ trailer: Ashok Selvan celebrates love in a fun coming-of-age film

December 03, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST

Written and directed by CS Karthikeyan, the film is set to release in theatres on December 15

The Hindu Bureau

Stills from the trailer of ‘Saba Nayagan’ | Photo Credit: Saregama Tamil/YouTube

The trailer of Saba Nayagan, the upcoming Tamil film starring Ashok Selvan, was released by the makers today. Starring Megha Akash, Karthika Muralidharan, and Chandini Chowdary as the female leads, the film is written and directed by CS Karthikeyan.

The trailer shows glimpses from the coming-of-age story of Aravind a.k.a Saba (Ashok) and how he fell in love with three women (Megha Akash, Karthika Muralidharan, and Chandini Chowdary) in three different stages of his life. The trailer promises a fun, entertaining film with a twist to a sub-genre that Tamil cinema is all to familiar with.

The cast of the film also includes Mayilsamy, Michael Thangadurai, Udumalai Ravi, Arun Kumar, Jaiseelan Sivaram, Sriram Krish, Sherlin Seth, Viviyasanth, Akshaya Hariharan, and Tulasi Shivamani among others.

With music scored by Leon James, the new film has cinematography by Balasubramaniem, Dinesh Purushothaman, and Prabhu Rhagav and editing by Ganesh Siva.

Produced by Aravind Jayabalan, Iyyappan Gnanavel and Captain Megavanan Isaivanan under their Clear Water Films INC., I Cinema, and Captain Mega Entertainment banners, Saba Nayagan is set to release in theatres on December 15.

