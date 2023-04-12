ADVERTISEMENT

‘Saas Bahu aur Flamingo’, starring Dimple Kapadia and Radhika Madan, gets release date

April 12, 2023 02:09 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST

Created and directed by Homi Adajania, Saas Bahu aur Flamingo revolves around four women running a family drug empire

The Hindu Bureau

Dimple Kapadia in ‘Saas Bahu aur Flamingo’

Homi Adajania’s debut series Saas Bahu aur Flamingo will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from May 5.

Starring Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar, the series follows four women running a family drug empire.

In Hastipur, matriarch Savitri (Dimple), her daughters-in-law, Bijli and Kajal, and her daughter Shanta (Radhika), run a company named Rani Cooperative, trading in products ranging from jari-booti balms to textiles. However, the cottage business is actually a front for the biggest drug cartel being run in South Asia.

ALSO READ
Christopher Nolan’s 'Tenet' is my second Cinderella moment: Dimple Kapadia

Saas Bahu aur Flamingo also features Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The series is directed and created by Homi Adajania.

Talking about the show, Dimple Kapadia said in a statement, “ Saas Bahu aur Flamingo is difficult for me to explain as a journey because it’s not like anything I have seen or done before. When tragedy strikes and the world turns its back on her, Savitri doesn’t curl up and die, but rises from the ashes and creates her own destiny. This is what I love about her character. She owns her alternate sense of morality.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US