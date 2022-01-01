S S Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ release postponed

As COVID-19 cases surge again, S S Rajamouli’s film ‘RRR’ defers its theatrical release. Prabhas-starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ stays on course for now

Director S S Rajamouli’s pan-Indian film RRR (Rise, Roar, Revolt), scheduled to release in theatres worldwide in multiple languages on January 7, 2022, has been postponed. The film starring NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran among others is one of the most anticipated big-budget films in recent times.

Over the last few days, speculation was rife that the makers might defer the theatrical release as COVID-19 cases surge in India and several States have imposed night curfew and restrictions in cinema halls. However, Rajamouli had stated that the team will go ahead with the release.

On Jan 1, 2022, at midnight, speculations again rose in film circles that the team had finally succumbed to pressure from distributors and exhibitors to defer its release date.

The team issued an official statement on Saturday evening: “In spite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian States are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promise to bring back the glory of Indian cinema, and at the right time, we will.”

Meanwhile, the makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam affirmed that there is no change in their release plans scheduled for January 14. The film directed by Radha Krishna Kumar is expected to release in multiple languages across India.

With RRR opting out of the January race, other Telugu films are likely to consider a Sankranti theatrical release.