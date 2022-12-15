S S Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ bags five nominations for Critics Choice Awards

December 15, 2022 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST

Critics Choice Awards 2023 nominates S S Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Language film, Best Visual Effects and Best Song

The Hindu Bureau

NTR Jr and Ram Charan in Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’

Director S S Rajamouli’s magnum opus Telugu film RRR (Rise, Roar, Revolt), headlined by NTR Jr and Ram Charan, is continuing to court the spotlight in international circles. After bagging nominations for two Golden Globe Awards earlier this week, the movie picked up five nominations for the Critics Choice Awards 2023, announced by the Critics Choice Association (CCA), which is a conglomerate of critics in the USA and Canada with more than 500 members.

RRR has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Director (S S Rajamouli), Best Foreign Language film, Best Visual Effects (V Srinivas Mohan) and Best Song (Naatu Naatu). The comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All At Once led the tally with 14 nominations, followed by The Fabelmans with 11 nominations and Babylon with 10 nominations.

For the Golden Globes, RRR has been nominated for Best Picture non-English Language and Best Original Song (Naatu Naatu).

Meanwhile, RRR has become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in Japan, reportedly surpassing Rajinikanth’s 1995 Tamil film, Muthu.

