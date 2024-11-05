ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Reynolds to reunite with Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy following ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Published - November 05, 2024 02:16 pm IST

This upcoming film marks the third collaboration between Reynolds and Levy, following their successes with ‘Free Guy’ and ‘The Adam Project’

The Hindu Bureau

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds | Photo Credit: CAITLIN OCHS

In an exciting development for fans of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the duo is set to collaborate once again, this time in a non-Marvel project directed by Shawn Levy. During a recent appearance on the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, Reynolds revealed his plans, stating, “I’m spending the year writing. I’m writing a movie for myself, Hugh [Jackman] and Shawn [Levy] to do that is not Marvel.”

While specific plot details remain a mystery, Reynolds expressed enthusiasm for the fresh and unexpected direction the film may take. He will be dedicating the next 12 months to this endeavor, though it’s unclear if the project has received studio backing yet.

This upcoming film marks the third collaboration between Reynolds and Levy, following their successes with Free Guy and The Adam Project. Their dynamic partnership has consistently yielded box office hits, with Levy effectively harnessing Reynolds’ comedic talents.

The anticipation surrounding this project is palpable, especially following the recent blockbuster success of Deadpool & Wolverine, which has shattered records and surpassed $636 million domestically, positioning it as the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

