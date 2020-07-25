Ryan Reynolds’ time travel movie ‘Our Name Is Adam’ acquired by Netflix

25 July 2020 12:08 IST

Reynolds plays a man who must travel back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self

Filmmaker Shawn Levy’s upcoming time travel movie with Ryan Reynolds has been bought by streamer Netflix.

Previously titled “Our Name is Adam”, the project hails from Skydance and is shifting from Paramount, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Levy will direct the film with Reynolds playing a man who must travel back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self.

Together, they encounter their late father, who is now the same age as Reynolds.

The duo are currently awaiting the release of their film, “Free Guy” which was pushed to December 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Levy and Reynolds will also produce the new movie.

Jonathan Tropper is currently writing the latest draft of the film based on scripts by TS Nowlin and Mark Levin & Jennifer Flackett.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger are producing the film for Skydance.