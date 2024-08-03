GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ryan Reynolds quips daughter Inez being his ‘Only Costar’ he argued with on ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ set

Directed by Shawn Levy the film also stars Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford, and Matthew Macfadyen

Published - August 03, 2024 12:54 pm IST

ANI
From the sets of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

From the sets of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ | Photo Credit: @vancityreynolds/Instagram

Actor Ryan Reynolds has humorously shared insights into his experience working with his daughter Inez on the set ofDeadpool & Wolverine.

In an Instagram post on August 1, Reynolds revealed that his 7-year-old daughter, who made a cameo appearance as Kidpool, became "the only costar I argued with."

Reynolds captioned the post, which features a photo of himself and Inez in matching Deadpool costumes, with a playful comment, "Most people think Kidpool is the dirtiest. But she's also pretty good at backtalk and never taking out the trash."

Inez’s appearance is part of a broader family involvement in the film. Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, have four children, James, 9; Betty, 4; and Olin, born on February 12, 2023. According to People magazine, Olin also appeared in the film as Babypool, while James played a character named Screaming Mutant. Betty’s contribution was behind the scenes as a ‘Hugh Jackman Wrangler,’ although specifics about her role were not disclosed.

Reynolds shared with People magazine that Betty is a huge fan of Hugh Jackman, often expressing her admiration with enthusiastic, albeit playful, antics. In addition to his family’s involvement, Lively, 36, made a cameo as Lady Deadpool, a character conceived by Deadpool comic creator Rob Liefeld after observing her performance on ‘Gossip Girl’.

Reynolds has expressed his enthusiasm for expanding his family in the future. In a recent interview with E! News, he said, “The more the merrier. As many as possible. As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house. I love it. Let’s have more!”

\Deadpool & Wolverine, the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is directed by Shawn Levy and also stars Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford, and Matthew Macfadyen in supporting roles. Deadpool & Wolverine, released on July 26 in theatres, is also the first R-rated Marvel film by Disney.

