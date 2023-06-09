ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Reynolds, Kenneth Branagh team up for action adventure film 'Mayday'

June 09, 2023 02:08 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST

Mayday will be directed and produced by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley

PTI

Ryan Reynolds | Photo Credit: AP

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds and British veteran Kenneth Branagh will feature in an upcoming action adventure movie, titled Mayday. The project hails from Apple Original Films and Skydance, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, known for movies like Game Night and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, will direct the project from their own script. The duo will also produce.

The details of the movie's plot have been kept under wraps. Mayday will be produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. Reynolds, Ashley Fox, Johnny Pariseau and Patrick Gooing will produce for Maximum Effort.

The project is part of Skydance’s first-look deal with Apple, which has already resulted in the Chris Evans-Ana de Armas action-comedy Ghosted. The upcoming projects from the deal includes Mark Wahlberg feature The Family Plan and The Gorge, starring Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy.

