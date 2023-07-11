HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman-starrer 'Deadpool 3' first look out

‘Deadpool 3’, directed by Shawn Levy, will hit the screens on May 3, 2024

July 11, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST

ANI
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in ‘Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in ‘Deadpool 3 | Photo Credit: thehughjackman/Instagram

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on Monday unveiled the first look from their upcoming action film Deadpool 3. Taking to Instagram, Jackman captioned the picture, "Don't blink."

ALSO READ
Deadpool: fun, edgy yet feels mainstream

In the picture, Reynolds could be seen dressed up as his character Deadpool, whereas Hugh is seen as Wolverine. According to Variety, Deadpool 3 is currently in production. The film is being helmed by Shawn Levy, who last directed Reynolds in Free Guy and the Netflix tentpole The Adam Project.

Not much is known about the film's plot, but it clearly involves the multiverse as Deadpool joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time after a string of solo movies produced under Fox. Returning actors Morena Baccarin and Brianna Hildebrand, as well as newcomers Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen, will appear alongside Jackman and Reynolds in Deadpool 3' Actor Jennifer Garner will be seen reprising her role of Elektra in the film.

ALSO READ:‘Deadpool 2’ review: Impossibly and obscenely funny

Deadpool 3 is all set to hit the theatres on May 3, 2024. The Deadpool films have been great commercial successes, and they are the highest-earning X-Men titles of all time, grossing more than $780 million at the global box office.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.