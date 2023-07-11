Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman-starrer 'Deadpool 3' first look out

July 11, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on Monday unveiled the first look from their upcoming action film Deadpool 3. Taking to Instagram, Jackman captioned the picture, "Don't blink."

In the picture, Reynolds could be seen dressed up as his character Deadpool, whereas Hugh is seen as Wolverine. According to Variety, Deadpool 3 is currently in production. The film is being helmed by Shawn Levy, who last directed Reynolds in Free Guy and the Netflix tentpole The Adam Project.

Not much is known about the film's plot, but it clearly involves the multiverse as Deadpool joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time after a string of solo movies produced under Fox. Returning actors Morena Baccarin and Brianna Hildebrand, as well as newcomers Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen, will appear alongside Jackman and Reynolds in Deadpool 3' Actor Jennifer Garner will be seen reprising her role of Elektra in the film.

Deadpool 3 is all set to hit the theatres on May 3, 2024. The Deadpool films have been great commercial successes, and they are the highest-earning X-Men titles of all time, grossing more than $780 million at the global box office.