Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman mourn demise of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ art director Ray Chan

April 28, 2024 02:06 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST

Chan had worked on Marvel blockbusters such as ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame‘

ANI

art director Ray Chan; latest poster of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ | Photo Credit: ANI and @vancityreynolds/Instagram

Ray Chan, a longtime art director in the production design department for Marvel Studios features, passed away earlier this week at the age of 56, according to a statement from Marvel Studios. Chan was best known for his work on multibillion-dollar Marvel blockbusters such as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame as well as the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine.

Remembering Chan, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds in a statement to Deadline said that the late art director was “as valuable a creative force on Deadpool & Wolverine as the writers, director and stars. ... He built worlds from scratch -- and did so in the most collaborative and inclusive ways. Ray was peerless.”

Actor Hugh Jackman also paid condolences. Taking to Instagram Story, Hugh wrote, “I am devastated to hear of the tragic news about Ray Chan. There was not a day shooting when I didn’t marvel at what he created. He created magic. There was this look in his eyes. The look of a man who loved his craft. I’ve had the pleasure of working with some of the best in the business.”

Stories posted by Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds on Instagram

Hugh also shared how Ray was always at the very top and felt thankful for having spent “bonus time” with him two weeks ago. “Time for him to finish the job he loved so much. He told a great story. And man - I am so honoured to have played a role. My heart goes out to Ray’s family and friends. Rest well Ray Chan. Rest well,” the note concluded.

Chan is survived by his wife, Lindsay, and his children, Caspar and Sebastian. Deadpool & Wolverine, Chan’s final work, is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

