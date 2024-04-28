GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman mourn demise of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ art director Ray Chan

Chan had worked on Marvel blockbusters such as ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame‘

April 28, 2024 02:06 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST

ANI
art director Ray Chan; latest poster of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

art director Ray Chan; latest poster of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ | Photo Credit: ANI and @vancityreynolds/Instagram

Ray Chan, a longtime art director in the production design department for Marvel Studios features, passed away earlier this week at the age of 56, according to a statement from Marvel Studios. Chan was best known for his work on multibillion-dollar Marvel blockbusters such as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame as well as the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine.

Remembering Chan, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds in a statement to Deadline said that the late art director was “as valuable a creative force on Deadpool & Wolverine as the writers, director and stars. ... He built worlds from scratch -- and did so in the most collaborative and inclusive ways. Ray was peerless.”

‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ trailer: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are the internet’s favourite couple

Actor Hugh Jackman also paid condolences. Taking to Instagram Story, Hugh wrote, “I am devastated to hear of the tragic news about Ray Chan. There was not a day shooting when I didn’t marvel at what he created. He created magic. There was this look in his eyes. The look of a man who loved his craft. I’ve had the pleasure of working with some of the best in the business.”

Stories posted by Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds on Instagram

Stories posted by Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds on Instagram

Hugh also shared how Ray was always at the very top and felt thankful for having spent “bonus time” with him two weeks ago. “Time for him to finish the job he loved so much. He told a great story. And man - I am so honoured to have played a role. My heart goes out to Ray’s family and friends. Rest well Ray Chan. Rest well,” the note concluded.

Chan is survived by his wife, Lindsay, and his children, Caspar and Sebastian. Deadpool & Wolverine, Chan’s final work, is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.