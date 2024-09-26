GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to begin Oscar campaign for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

The film is also set to compete in the Golden Globes’ Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category, which celebrates high-grossing and critically acclaimed films

Published - September 26, 2024 11:49 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

A still from ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ | Photo Credit: Marvel Studios

Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine is gearing up for a major awards push, targeting prestigious accolades across multiple categories this season. The Shawn Levy-directed summer blockbuster, which crossed the $1 billion mark globally, looks to make waves at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics Choice, and the Oscars.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman break Guinness World Record for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer

Ryan Reynolds, reprising his role as Deadpool, is vying for a spot in the Golden Globe’s Best Actor (Comedy or Musical) category. Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman, returning as Wolverine, will be campaigned in the supporting actor categories, including at the Oscars— a notable move for a superhero film. According to Variety, Jackman’s performance is being positioned for recognition across all major awards circuits.

In addition to these acting categories, Deadpool & Wolverine is a strong contender for technical awards, such as production design, sound, and visual effects. The film is also set to compete in the Golden Globes’ Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category, which celebrates high-grossing and critically acclaimed films. With box office earnings surpassing those of Joker (2019), the film easily meets the financial criteria for this new award.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ movie review: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman’s bromance works on every level

The film’s ensemble cast includes Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, and surprise appearances from Chris Evans, Wesley Snipes, and Channing Tatum. Marvel Studios aims to replicate the success of the original Deadpool (2016), which earned multiple Golden Globe nominations.

Published - September 26, 2024 11:49 am IST

