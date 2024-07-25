ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman break Guinness World Record for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer

Updated - July 25, 2024 12:30 pm IST

Published - July 25, 2024 12:06 pm IST

Reynolds, who is the co-owner of Wrexham AFC, was also presented with a certificate for the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales as the oldest international football ground

The Hindu Bureau

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds pose with their certificates | Photo Credit: X/ @GWR

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are celebrating an early milestone as their latest film, Deadpool & Wolverine, broke a Guinness World Record. The duo received their official certificates during an interview on ITV’s This Morning with host Alison Hammond.

Ryan Reynolds, who is also the co-owner of Wrexham AFC, was initially presented with a certificate for the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales, UK. The ground was recognized as the oldest international football ground, having been in continuous use for an impressive 147 years and 31 days as of April 5th. “This means so much to me and my Welsh ancestors,” Reynolds expressed.

The celebration continued as Reynolds and Jackman were jointly awarded a certificate for Deadpool & Wolverine, which set a new record for the most viewed movie trailer within 24 hours. The trailer, premiered during Super Bowl LVIII, amassed a staggering 365 million views globally from February 11th to 12th. Reynolds remarked, “What? One million for every day of the year, that’s so awesome!”

The moment was particularly nostalgic for Jackman, who reminisced about receiving his first Guinness World Record certificate on This Morning five years ago. Back in 2019, he achieved the longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero, a dream he had since childhood. “When I was a kid, the Guinness Book of Records was it,” Jackman had said then.

During the show, Hammond also delved into their working relationship on Deadpool & Wolverine. Jackman praised Reynolds, saying, “He is singular, as a writer, as a producer, as a co-star. Honestly the best I’ve ever seen.” Reynolds, in his characteristic playful manner, responded, “As a co-star and a dance partner, I have had better. Better is actually the legal name of my last co-star.”

