Ryan Reynolds and Aubrey Plaza to star in ‘Animal Friends’

‘Animals Friends’ will be produced by Legendary, Maximum Effort and Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios

April 19, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - Los Angeles

PTI
Ryan Reynolds and Aubrey Plaza

Ryan Reynolds and Aubrey Plaza | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hollywood studio Legendary has cast Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds, Aubrey Plaza and Jason Momoa for Animal Friends, an upcoming movie that will combine live-action and animated characters.

Emmy-winning director Peter Atencio will helm the movie, described as an “R-rated road trip adventure”, as per entertainment news outlet Deadline. Actor Vince Vaughn will also feature in the film.

The movie’s idea came from a general meeting between writer duo Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider, and Patrick Gooing, an executive at Reynolds’ production company, Maximum Effort.

Animals Friends will be produced by Legendary, Maximum Effort and Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios.

Reynolds’ most recent film appearance was in Apple’s popular holiday musical comedy Spirited. He is currently working on the third part of his Deadpool movie series.

Momoa will be next seen in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Fast X, Apple series Chief of War, Minecraft movie and action comedy Killer Vacation.

