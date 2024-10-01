ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Murphy to helm new FX series, ‘The Beauty’, starring Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos and more

Published - October 01, 2024 12:13 pm IST

The series is set in a world where an STD, known as “the Beauty,” causes those infected to become physically attractive but ultimately leads to fatal consequences

FX has officially ordered The Beauty, a new series from Ryan Murphy, starring Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, and Ashton Kutcher. Based on the 2016 graphic novel by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, the series will be co-created, written, and executive produced by Murphy and Matt Hodgson. Production is expected to begin this fall.

The Beauty is set in a world where an STD, known as “the Beauty,” causes those infected to become physically attractive but ultimately leads to fatal consequences. The story follows two detectives, Drew Foster and Kara Vaughn, as they navigate a dangerous web of political corruption, federal agents, and a lethal mercenary. Casting for the female lead is still underway, with Peters likely playing one of the detectives.

This marks another high-profile collaboration between Murphy and Peters, following their work on Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and American Horror Story. Peters, Ramos, and Pope will also serve as executive producers on the series, which will span 11 episodes in its first season.

Kutcher, whose role is speculated to be a tech billionaire, joins the ensemble cast in his latest television project, following his recent work in Your Place or Mine and Vengeance. Ramos, fresh off his roles in Twisters and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and Pope, known for Hollywood and The Inspection, round out the cast.

