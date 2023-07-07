Ryan Murphy threatens to sue Writers Guild strike captain

July 07, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST

In a letter from his attorney to the leadership of Writers Guild of America (WGA), Ryan Murphy has threatened litigation against Warren Leight, an East Coast strike captain and Strike Rules Compliance Committee member who has subsequently forfeited those positions.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote that the issue began when Leight, a former Law & Order: SVU showrunner and playwright, alleged in a tweet that crew members on Murphy’s American Horror Story had told him that “they’ll be blackballed in Murphy-land” if they don’t cross the Writers Guild’s picket lines. A spokesperson for Murphy called Leight’s tweet “categorically false.”

Leight deleted the tweet and issued an apology after Murphy’s attorney Craig Emanuel sent the letter to the WGA. Leight called his tweet “unsubstantiated” and “completely false”. The WGA East officers later sent a memo about the threatened litigation to its strike captains. According to the memo, Leight has stepped back from his duties as co-chair of the Strike Rules Compliance Committee and as a captain. The WGA has also said in the memo that it will continue to picket Murphy’s shows.

