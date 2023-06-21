HamberMenu
Ryan Murphy plans to leave Netflix for Disney

Television writer and producer Ryan Murphy left Fox to join Netflix in a five-year deal in 2018. The creator of ‘Dahmer’ has been negotiating a new deal with Disney for over a year

June 21, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 11:51 am IST

Reuters
Ryan Murphy

Ryan Murphy | Photo Credit: AP

Hit television writer and producer Ryan Murphy is planning to leave Netflix to join Walt Disney, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Murphy is known for his creation of hits from Glee to 9-1-1 and American Horror Story and serial-killer series Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which became one of Netflix's most-watched series of all time.

ALSO READ
‘Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ review: Evan Peters stars in beautifully-acted, but ultimately unnecessary biopic

He left Fox in 2018 to join Netflix in a five-year deal valued as high as $300 million to produce a new series and film exclusively for the online giant. Competition has been intensifying between streaming companies as they invest in original content and try to stand out in a crowded market and attract subscribers to their platforms.

ALSO READ:‘The Watcher’ series review: Ryan Murphy’s underwhelming tribute to the American suburban thriller

The TV show creator has been negotiating a new deal with Disney over the past year. Most of the details were ironed out before the writers' strike began in May, the report added. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that votes on the Golden Globes, celebrated Murphy's contributions to television with its fourth Carol Burnett Award earlier this year. Previous honorees were Burnett, Ellen DeGeneres and Norman Lear.

Disney and Netflix did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

