Ryan Gosling’s first look as Ken from ‘Barbie’ is revealed

June 16, 2022

The first look of Ryan Gosling’s Ken avatar from the upcoming Barbie movie is going viral across the Internet. The actor’s transformation into a live version of the famous doll is fascinating, and raises expectations on how the makers will deliver. Margot Robbie is portraying the fashion-forward doll from Mattel in the romantic comedy movie, which also features Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey and America Ferrera. Margot Robbie as Barbie Actor-filmmaker Greta Gerwig is directing the movie from a script she co-wrote with her filmmaker partner Noah Baumbach, and the film is set to release on July 21, 2023. The movie’s cast also includes Emerald Fennell, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Rhea Perlman, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya and Jamie Demetriou. In addition to starring, Robbie is producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner along with Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara. (With inputs from PTI)



