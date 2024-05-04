ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Gosling wants to redo iconic ‘La La Land’ dance sequence

May 04, 2024 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST

The actor, who starred opposite Emma Stone in the Oscar-winning film, expressed his desire for a redo of a particular scene, citing his infamous "La La Hand" as the reason

ANI

This image released by Lionsgate shows Ryan Gosling, right, and Emma Stone in a scene from ‘La La Land’ | Photo Credit: Dale Robinette

In a recent revelation, Ryan Gosling confessed to a moment from the acclaimed 2016 musical romance, 'La La Land,' that continues to "haunt" him to this day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor, who starred opposite Emma Stone in the Oscar-winning film, expressed his desire for a redo of a particular scene, citing his infamous "La La Hand" as the reason. Gosling recently appeared for an interview obtained by The Hollywood Reporter where he candidly admitted his regret over a scene featured on the movie's promotional poster.

‘The Fall Guy’ movie review: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt shine in this sweet, meta adventure 

Reflecting on a dance sequence with co-star Emma Stone, Gosling lamented his decision to position his hand differently, resulting in what he described as his "La La Hand." Recalling the moment, Gosling expressed, "There's a moment that haunts me where we're dancing, Emma and I. I didn't know this would become the poster for the movie."

Ryan Gosling | Photo Credit: RICHARD SHOTWELL

Jennifer Connelly interview: On ‘Dark Matter’ and how the Academy award-winning actor reaches across to her characters

He explained his deviation from the intended hand position, which he believed would be cooler, despite contrary opinions.Despite receiving an Oscar nomination for his role as Sebastian in 'La La Land,' Gosling humorously acknowledged that his dance background did not prevent the "hamburger-hands" mishap. The actor's "La La Hand" blunder, as he described it, inadvertently affected the energy of the scene, leaving him with a lingering sense of remorse.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

'La La Land,' directed by Damien Chazelle, remains a milestone in Gosling's career, earning him critical acclaim and contributing to the film's six Oscar wins.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US