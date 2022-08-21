Ryan Gosling in talks to join Margot Robbie in new 'Ocean's Eleven' movie.

‘Bombshell’ helmer Jay Roach is attached to direct the movie

PTI
August 21, 2022 19:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Gosling | Photo Credit: Scott Garfitt

Hollywood star Ryan Gosling is in negotiations to reteam with Barbie co-star Margot Robbie for the new Ocean's Eleven film set at Warner Bros.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Deadline, Bombshell helmer Jay Roach is attached to direct the movie. Penned by Carrie Solomon, the film will be set in Europe in the 1960s. Other details about the plot are under wraps.

The project is under "active development" but hasn't been greenlighted officially by the studio.

Robbie will also produce the film along with Tom Ackerly for LuckyChap. Roach and Michelle Graham will produce via their banner Everyman Pictures.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ocean's heist franchise, based on the 1960 Rat Pack film, was launched by filmmaker Steven Soderbergh back in 2001 with Ocean's Eleven.

The film starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts minted over 450M worldwide, and was followed by Ocean's Twelve (2004), Ocean's Thirteen (2007) and 2018's female-centric Ocean's 8.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
English cinema
World cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app