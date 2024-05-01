GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day reprise viral Beavis and Butt-Head characters at ‘Fall Guy’ premiere

Gosling and Day had debuted their live-action take on the animated characters on ‘Saturday Night Live’ last month, causing cast member Heidi Gardner and several other performers to break into laughter during the sketch

May 01, 2024 12:50 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST

AP
Cast member Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day, dressed as Beavis and Butt-Head from an SNL skit, attend a premiere for the film “The Fall Guy” in Los Angeles, California, U.S. April 30, 2024.

Cast member Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day, dressed as Beavis and Butt-Head from an SNL skit, attend a premiere for the film “The Fall Guy” in Los Angeles, California, U.S. April 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day aren’t done playing Beavis and Butt-Head yet — the pair appeared as the characters at the premiere of Gosling’s latest film.

Gosling, who stars in The Fall Guy opposite Emily Blunt, walked the carpet twice Tuesday during the Los Angeles premiere. He looked dapper for his first appearance in a mint green suit and shirt but donned a blonde pompadour wig and “Death Rock” T-shirt for a second appearance as Beavis with Day’s buck-toothed Butt-Head.

Ryan Gosling, left, and Mikey Day arrive at the premiere of “The Fall Guy” on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Ryan Gosling, left, and Mikey Day arrive at the premiere of “The Fall Guy” on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Los Angeles. | Photo Credit: RICHARD SHOTWELL

‘The Fall Guy’ trailer: Ryan Gosling is a lovelorn stuntman in delirious action comedy

The animated characters, known for their stupid antics, ridiculous laughs and crass jokes, were a mainstay in the 1990s on MTV.

Gosling and Day debuted their live-action take on the animated characters on Saturday Night Live last month, causing cast member Heidi Gardner and several other performers to break into laughter during the sketch. The bit, with Beavis and Butthead sitting in the audience of a panel discussion about artificial intelligence, has been viewed more than 13 million times on YouTube.

Gosling and Day posed on the carpet in character, including with Fall Guy composer Dominic Lewis, but did not do interviews in character.

Gosling plays a stunt man in The Fall Guy, which kicks off this year’s summer movie season in theaters on Friday.

