Ryan Gosling and Amazon MGM to team up for ‘I Used to Eat Brains, Now I Eat Kale’

Published - June 26, 2024 12:22 pm IST

Touted to be a zombie comedy, the movie is touted to be based on a short story written by Twins Adam and Daniel Cooper

The Hindu Bureau

Ryan Gosling. | Photo Credit: AP

Amazon MGM has landed I Used to Eat Brains, Now I Eat Kale. Touted to be zombie comedy, the film will be produced by actor Ryan Gosling along with Jessie Henderson, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

‘The Fall Guy’ movie review: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt shine in this sweet, meta adventure 

The film will come under the duo’s banner General Admission’s first-look deal with Amazon. Twins Adam and Daniel Cooper, who wrote the 42-page short story, will write the script based on it.

The film is reportedly set in “post-post-apocalyptic” world where former zombies struggle to reintegrate, wrote The Hollywood Reporter. The film is set to hit the market in June.

ALSO READ:‘Anatomy of a Fall’ star Sandra Hüller joins Ryan Gosling in Amazon MGM’s ‘Project Hail Mary’ adaptation

Gosling, who last starred in Universal’s Fall Guy, will not play the lead in Used to Eat Brains, Now I Eat Kale. The makers haven’t announced the film’s director yet. Gosling will next work for Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s Project Hail Mary.

