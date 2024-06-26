GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ryan Gosling and Amazon MGM to team up for ‘I Used to Eat Brains, Now I Eat Kale’

Touted to be a zombie comedy, the movie is touted to be based on a short story written by Twins Adam and Daniel Cooper

Published - June 26, 2024 12:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ryan Gosling.

Ryan Gosling. | Photo Credit: AP

Amazon MGM has landed I Used to Eat Brains, Now I Eat Kale. Touted to be zombie comedy, the film will be produced by actor Ryan Gosling along with Jessie Henderson, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

‘The Fall Guy’ movie review: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt shine in this sweet, meta adventure 

The film will come under the duo’s banner General Admission’s first-look deal with Amazon. Twins Adam and Daniel Cooper, who wrote the 42-page short story, will write the script based on it.

The film is reportedly set in “post-post-apocalyptic” world where former zombies struggle to reintegrate, wrote The Hollywood Reporter. The film is set to hit the market in June.

ALSO READ:‘Anatomy of a Fall’ star Sandra Hüller joins Ryan Gosling in Amazon MGM’s ‘Project Hail Mary’ adaptation

Gosling, who last starred in Universal’s Fall Guy, will not play the lead in Used to Eat Brains, Now I Eat Kale. The makers haven’t announced the film’s director yet. Gosling will next work for Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s Project Hail Mary.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.