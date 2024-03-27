‘Evil Does Not Exist’ trailer: Ryûsuke Hamaguchi falls back on indie roots

The upcoming Japanese drama marks the director’s first feature since 2022’s Academy award-winning, ‘Drive My Car’

Ahead of its U.S. release on May 3, a trailer for Japanese director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s upcoming Evil Does Not Exist, has finally been unveiled by Janus Films. Following the global success of Drive My Car, which snagged the Oscar in 2022 for Best International Feature, Hamaguchi’s latest project emerges as a departure from the limelight, returning to his indie roots. Honored with the 2023 Venice Silver Lion and FIPRESCI prizes, Evil Does Not Exist marks a minimalist approach reminiscent of Hamaguchi’s earlier works like Asako I & II and Happy Hour. Although ineligible for the International Feature Oscar last year due to its Japanese release date, Hamaguchi’s 2022 Academy Awards journey was stellar, culminating in multiple nominations for Drive My Car. ALSO READ IFFK 2023 | Japanese film ‘Evil Does Not Exist’ wins Suvarna Chakoram, ‘Sunday’ and ‘Thadavu’ corner multiple awards

Evil Does Not Exist tells the story of Takumi (Hitoshi Omika) and his daughter Hana (Ryo Nishikawa), residents of Mizubiki Village facing the encroachment of a corporate glamping project. The film explores themes of community resistance and existential turmoil against the backdrop of rural life.

Hamaguchi’s inspiration for Evil Does Not Exist stemmed from an introspective journey triggered by the overwhelming acclaim of Drive My Car. The acclaimed Japanese director quietly crafted this follow-up in a rural village near Tokyo.

