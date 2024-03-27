GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s ‘Evil Does Not Exist’ drops first trailer

The upcoming Japanese drama marks the director’s first feature since 2022’s Academy award-winning, ‘Drive My Car’

March 27, 2024 11:53 am | Updated 11:58 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The official poster for Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Evil Does Not Exist

The official poster for Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Evil Does Not Exist | Photo Credit: Twitter/@letterboxd

Ahead of its U.S. release on May 3, a trailer for Japanese director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s upcoming Evil Does Not Exist, has finally been unveiled by Janus Films. Following the global success of Drive My Car, which snagged the Oscar in 2022 for Best International Feature, Hamaguchi’s latest project emerges as a departure from the limelight, returning to his indie roots.

Honored with the 2023 Venice Silver Lion and FIPRESCI prizes, Evil Does Not Exist marks a minimalist approach reminiscent of Hamaguchi’s earlier works like Asako I & II and Happy Hour. Although ineligible for the International Feature Oscar last year due to its Japanese release date, Hamaguchi’s 2022 Academy Awards journey was stellar, culminating in multiple nominations for Drive My Car.

IFFK 2023 | Japanese film ‘Evil Does Not Exist’ wins Suvarna Chakoram, ‘Sunday’ and ‘Thadavu’ corner multiple awards

Evil Does Not Exist tells the story of Takumi (Hitoshi Omika) and his daughter Hana (Ryo Nishikawa), residents of Mizubiki Village facing the encroachment of a corporate glamping project. The film explores themes of community resistance and existential turmoil against the backdrop of rural life.

Hamaguchi’s inspiration for Evil Does Not Exist stemmed from an introspective journey triggered by the overwhelming acclaim of Drive My Car. The acclaimed Japanese director quietly crafted this follow-up in a rural village near Tokyo.

Related Topics

World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.