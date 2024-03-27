Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s ‘Evil Does Not Exist’ drops first trailer

March 27, 2024 11:53 am | Updated 11:58 am IST

Ahead of its U.S. release on May 3, a trailer for Japanese director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s upcoming Evil Does Not Exist, has finally been unveiled by Janus Films. Following the global success of Drive My Car, which snagged the Oscar in 2022 for Best International Feature, Hamaguchi’s latest project emerges as a departure from the limelight, returning to his indie roots.

Honored with the 2023 Venice Silver Lion and FIPRESCI prizes, Evil Does Not Exist marks a minimalist approach reminiscent of Hamaguchi’s earlier works like Asako I & II and Happy Hour. Although ineligible for the International Feature Oscar last year due to its Japanese release date, Hamaguchi’s 2022 Academy Awards journey was stellar, culminating in multiple nominations for Drive My Car.

Evil Does Not Exist tells the story of Takumi (Hitoshi Omika) and his daughter Hana (Ryo Nishikawa), residents of Mizubiki Village facing the encroachment of a corporate glamping project. The film explores themes of community resistance and existential turmoil against the backdrop of rural life.

Hamaguchi’s inspiration for Evil Does Not Exist stemmed from an introspective journey triggered by the overwhelming acclaim of Drive My Car. The acclaimed Japanese director quietly crafted this follow-up in a rural village near Tokyo.