‘Rust’ movie armorer challenges conviction in fatal shooting of cinematographer by Alec Baldwin

March 19, 2024 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST

Defense attorneys for ‘Rust’ armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed filed a request for a new trial and urged a judge to release the defendant from jail as deliberations proceed

In an emergency court motion, defense attorneys Jason Bowles and Monnica Barreras asserted that the jury instructions in the case “could confuse the jury and lead to a nonunanimous verdict.” Similar objections to the jury instructions were rejected at trial.

Gutierrez-Reed could be sentenced as soon as April 15 under the current scheduling orders from Santa Fe-based Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer.

Involuntary manslaughter carries a felony sentence of up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine. Gutierrez-Reed is being held pending sentencing at the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility.

Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when the revolver went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. Baldwin has maintained that he pulled back the gun’s hammer, but not the trigger.