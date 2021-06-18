Russo Brothers wish Dhanush good luck for ‘Jagame Thandhiram’

Dhanush in ‘Jagame Thandhiram’

18 June 2021 11:57 IST

The ‘Avengers: Endgame’director duo have teamed up with the Tamil star for their upcoming project ‘The Gray Man’

Filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo, who have teamed up with actor Dhanush for the upcoming project “The Gray Man”, on Thursday sent their best wishes to the South star for his latest film “Jagame Thandhiram”.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

The Russo Brothers, known for blockbuster movies “Captain America: Civil War”, “Avengers: Endgame” and “Extraction”, took to Twitter and shared the trailer of the Tamil-language action thriller, directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

Advertising

Advertising

“Super da thambi! Excited to be working with @dhanushkraja and good luck with #JagameThandhiram @karthiksubbaraj @StudiosYNot Watch the trailer here,” the tweet from the director duo read. Headlined by Dhanush, “Jagame Thandhiram” revolves around Suruli, a nomadic gangster who has to choose between good and evil in a war for what one can truly call home.

The film, produced by YNot Studios and Reliance Entertainment, is set to premiere on Netflix on June 18.

Dhanush is currently in the US, where he is shooting for The Russo Brothers’ “The Gray Man, gone to train for his action sequences in “The Gray Man”, which is based on Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel of the same name.

In the movie, the South star will share screen space with the likes of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, “Bridgerton” breakout Regé-Jean Page “Narcos” actor Wagner Moura, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” child actor Julia Butters and “Game of Thrones” alum Jessica Henwick.

The movie, set up at Netflix by the Russo brothers, revolves around freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling).

It follows Gentry as he is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former member of Gentry’s CIA team.