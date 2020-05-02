Movies

Russo Brothers to helm ‘Hercules’ live-action remake

A still from the 1997 animated feature ‘Hercules’

Anthony and Joe Russo of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ fame will produce the project for the studio through their production house, AGBO

Disney has started developing a live-action remake of its 1997 animated feature Hercules.

Anthony and Joe Russo of “Avengers: Endgame” fame will produce the project for the studio through their production house, AGBO.

Disney has hired Dave Callaham, the scribe of “The Expendables” and upcoming “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, to pen the script for the live-action remake, reported Variety.

The original film, directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, was inspired by the legendary hero Heracles, the son of Zeus, in Greek mythology.

In the movie, Hercules (voiced by Tate Donovan) is snatched as a baby by Hades and forced to live among mortals as a half-man, half-god.

Veteran actors Danny DeVito and James Wood had also voice starred in the movie.

