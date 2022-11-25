Russo Brothers, David Reil team up for series on crypto firm FTX

November 25, 2022 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST

Filmmaker duo Joe and Anthony Russo’s production banner AGBO will produce a new Prime Video series, detailing the rise and fall of cryptocurrency platform FTX.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will be penned by David Weil, who earlier created Hunters for the streaming service.

The Russos, known for many Marvel blockbusters such as Captain America: Civil War and two Avengers films, are expected direct the first episode.

FTX was founded by Sam Bankman-Fried in 2019 and it quickly became one of the biggest crypto exchanges on the market.

However, a series of revelations in the last month led to devastating losses at FTX and its related trading firm Alameda Research, with FTX eventually filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and a group of investors suing the company and several celebrity endorsers for fraud.

Meanwhile, the Russos, who last directed Netflix’s The Gray Man, are currently awaiting the release of their much-anticipated spy series Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden. The show will debut on Prime Video.