Russell Crowe, Rami Malek and Michael Shannon to star in ‘Nuremberg’

December 08, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST

Russell Crowe, Rami Malek and Michael Shannon will star in the historical drama Nuremberg. Bluestone Entertainment and Walden Media announced the development. The film will be directed by James Vanderbilt, known for projects such as Zodiac, and his directorial debut Truth.

Vanderbilt has written the script based on the book The Nazi and the Psychiatrist by Jack El-Hai. Producers Bluestone Entertainment, Walden Media and Szechenyi Fund have acquired the rights of the book.

In an official statement, Vanderbilt said, “What an absolute honour it is to be working with such a tremendously talented group of actors. Our partners at Bluestone and Walden have been incredibly supportive, and I cannot wait to bring this amazing true story to the screen.” The film’s production is set to begin from February in Hungary.

According to Variety, the film follows Malek as an American psychiatrist tasked to determine if Nazi prisoners are fit to stand trial for their war crimes. He finds himself in a battle of the wits with Hitler’s right-hand man, played by Crowe. Shannon will portray Supreme Court Justice Robert H. Jackson, the chief prosecutor in the Nuremburg trials. Emmy winner John Papsidera is the casting director while Dariusz Wolski and Eve Stewart are the cinematographers.

